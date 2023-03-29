Joberg Foundation donates house to widow

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Mar - 29 - 2023 , 20:35

As part of its commitments of providing shelter for the less privileged, Joberg Foundation, a charity wing of the Joberg Construction Company has donated a one-bedroom apartment to a widow, Madam Salomey Gyamea at Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation forms part of the Foundation’s “Taking the Homeless Home Awards” which is intended to lift the burden of the provision of affordable shelter for the homeless, poor, vulnerable but hard working people.

Madam Salomey Gyamea, a mother of five and a baker at Nsawam was handed the keys to her new home at a handing over ceremony last Friday, March 25.

Apart from the house, she was also presented with an undisclosed sum of money to start a business.

The foundation, through a team, identified five people whom they found to merit the award and were subsequently interviewed for voting.

The other four shortlisted candidates were also presented with cash prizes by the Foundation at the ceremony which was in collaboration with Mypage.gh.com, an online news portal.

Goal

The Board Chair of the foundation, Ambassador Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, said the awards scheme aims at supporting the poor and vulnerable across the country.

According to her, the ultimate goal was to improve the lives of poor and hardworking Ghanaians who were facing difficulties in acquiring a decent home.

“Our major goal and concern is to identify hard and less privileged Ghanaians by breaking the vicious cycle of poverty and improve their lives,” she said.

Ambassador Kwame Tenkorang(speaking), and Ambassador Dr Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi(third from left) presenting the keys to Madam Salomey Gyamea(in white dress) at the ceremony

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OF Joberg Construction Company and the Foundation, Joseph Magnus Marteye, said his outfit was committed to helping those in need.

“This is our small way of giving back to the society and to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable hardworking homeless Ghanaians,” he said.

He also disclosed the foundation has plans of building 10 homes for the poor, one each year. It intends to replicate the gesture in other regions, with Central region being its next stop.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Madam Salomey Gyamea was full of gratitude for the organisation for what she said was beyond her imagination and expectation.

Quoting John 1:1 as a prayer, Madam Gyamea, who said she lived in a dilapidated leaking house in Nsawam, prayed huge blessings for the board and members of the foundation.

This is the second donation by Joberg Foundation. In January 2023, they presented a one bedroom apartment to charcoal seller, Helen Kalayi, who used to live in a kiosk with her four children.