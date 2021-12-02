JL Properties renovates ward at Achimota Hospital

JL Properties Limited, an indigenous real estate company, has renovated the Male Ward 4 of the Achimota Hospital into a modern facility.
The company has since inaugurated and handed over the ward to the hospital authorities.
At the handover ceremony, the Executive Chairman of JL Properties, Dr James Orleans Lindsay, said: “We have put in new beds, new bedsheets; we re-roofed the structure, fixed new toilets, washing facilities and air conditioners.
It was a lot of work, but we did it over a short period of just under one month”.
Social responsibility
Dr Lindsay said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities.
“It forms part of the idea of what we want to do in the health sector.
“We have over 400 homes in Achimota, and, therefore, doing this is just one of the things we want to do to show appreciation to a community that has accepted us for the last 10 years,” Dr Lindsay said.
He said the gesture was also a thanksgiving offer as part of the 10 years anniversary of JL Properties.
Indeed, JL Properties has lately done business in the Achimota area, and Dr Lindsay explained that the gesture to the Achimota Hospital was a reciprocal service to the community.
Dr James Orleans Lindsay (right), Executive Chairman of JL Properties Limited, conducting dignitaries round facilities in the ward. Pictures: EBOW HANSON
“We plan to build a new ward for Achimota Hospital in the coming year.
So a year from now, we pray and hope that the good Lord will keep us in good health and in strength to call upon you again to come and witness what we have done up to 2023,” he said.
Maintenance
He said the company would help in maintaining the work done on the facility to ensure that it lasted long and served the purpose for which it was done.
“Maintenance culture is part of our everyday life at JL Properties.
We pride ourselves on having one of the cleanest estates in Ghana, so we will continuously be monitoring what has been done here,” he said.