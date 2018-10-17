Japekrom residents attacked by snipers in Drobo; 1 killed, 15 injured

One person was killed on Wednesday and 15 others sustained injuries following a renewed clash between the people of Japekroom and Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region
.
The deceased has been identified by the police as
He was the Mrantiehene (Youth leader) of Japekrom.
He was among a group that led the townsfolk of Japekrom including chiefs, as part of activities marking the Munufie Festival to perform cleansing rites at the Mpuasu River.
He was reportedly shot by some gunmen who were hiding on top of a
The about fifteen others who were injured in the attack are receiving treatment at the hospital.
The police suspect the attack may have been ignited by a long-standing land dispute between the people Japekrom and Drobo over land.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspective Augustine Oppong told Accra based radio station, Citi FM that the police have sent more men to the area to maintain peace.
He said no arrests have been made as of now and that investigation is ongoing.
Explaining, he said the people of Japekrom were returning after a visit to the Mpuasu River for cleansing as part of the Munufie festival.
The practice was for them to walk after the cleansing at the Mpuasu River, "as soon as they got down from the vehicle and started walking, that was when the shooting started from the top of the
"So far one person is pronounced dead, he was shot and was sent to the Sampa Government Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival," he added.
Out of the 15 who were injured, he said nine were females and six males.
Residents of the twin towns of Japekrom and Drobo have been involved in a long history of rivalry over land.
credit:
