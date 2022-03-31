ISSER urged to strengthen research role: Inaugurates GH¢10 million office complex

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has encouraged the leadership of the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER), of the University of Ghana, to strengthen its research and human resource development mandate.
He said current happenings around the world had made that mandate of the institute more relevant than ever.
The minister gave the remarks when he represented the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the inauguration of a GH¢10 million office complex for the institute last Friday.
"In this day where rapid publication output and quick research outcomes are valued over robust and high-quality research with long-term benefits, and where accurate data is hard to come by, the presence of ISSER as an independent, credible, and effective research institute is absolutely critical," he said.
Research
Mr Cudjoe said since its establishment, ISSER had been pursuing its mandate by focusing on research and human resource development programmes that had an immediate bearing on the problems and the development needs of the country.
He noted that in pursuing that mandate, ISSER had collaborated effectively with donor organisations, development agencies, civil society organisations and government institutions.
"The institute boasts of many eminent alumni in industry, civil society and government, as well as meaningful research outputs, many of which continue to be an important source of data and informed insights for government decision making," he stated.
He said the excellent and enduring ties of cooperation and collaboration which existed between ISSER and industry and successive governments was remarkable.
Preparedness
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Amfo, said it was heartwarming to know that the multi-purpose building was financed wholly from the institute's internally generated funds (IGF) .
She said the building was a fitting addition to the institute’s existing infrastructure.
The building, she said, would not only enhance the institute’s ability to accommodate the growth of its community of staff, students, alumni, local and international collaborators but it was also proof of its preparedness to break new barriers in research, training, advocacy, and contribute effectively on the national and international stages.
Office complex
For his part, the Director of ISSER, Professor Peter Quartey, said the project commenced in November, 2019 and in spite of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had been completed for use.
"You joined us to cut the sod for this building and we are pleased to have you with us again today, this time, to inaugurate the building complex," he said to the Vice-Chancellor of the university.
Prof. Quartey explained that the facility was funded from ISSER’s internally generated funds including overheads from research grants.
"Permit me, therefore, to use this opportunity to thank past directors, senior members, and support staff of ISSER for their immense contributions and support," he said.
He said the office complex would help enhance the work of the institute as it would create room to house its ever growing staff strength.