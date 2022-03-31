Govt will support Songhor salt project - Duker

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource in charge of Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has stated that the government will go all out to support salt processing at the Songhor Lagoon in the Ada West District for export and the local market.
He said the government would provide an enabling environment for the company managing the salt concession- Electrochem Ghana Limited- to develop, produce and export quality salt from the country.
According to him, the developed salt industry in Songhor could serve as a catalyst for massive socio-economic development in the Ada area and also boost the overall industrialisation agenda of the government.
“The sector minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, communicated to me that the ministry would support the Electrochem project for us to win together,; it is actually a win-win for all of us. A win for Electrochem Ghana is a win for the Ada traditional area and Ghana as a whole.”
Mr Duker said this last Friday during a familiarisation tour of Electrochem Ghana’s site at Sege in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region.
Social investment
For his part, the Chairman of the McDan Group of companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, said Electrochem Ghana was not only interested in developing the salt but had also focused greatly on social investment initiatives to improve the wellbeing of people within its area of operation.
“We are here to bring change. This project can never be successful without the community, so for me, the community is very important. That is why we are placing much importance on our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and the impact we are making in the lives of the people,” he said.
The Divisional Chief (Wetso Yi) of the Lomobiawe Clan of Ada, Nene Lomo IV, spoke on behalf of the Ada Traditional Council and said the chiefs and people of the area were excited about the project and the positive impact Electrochem Ghana was making in the lives of people in the area.
“We the chiefs realised that there were no factories and jobs in Ada, so we led the investor who actually had the lease from government and we are happy about the benefits that have come in so far,” he added.