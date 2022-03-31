West Akyem Assembly to construct 40 lockable stores

The West Akyem Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region is constructing 40 lockable stores at the Asamakese central lorry park for traders in the municipality.
The GH¢1,882 million facility being financed with the assembly’s internally generated funds and part of its share of the district assemblies common fund, is being executed by ICEBOAT Company Limited, an Nkawkaw based construction firm.
Sod cutting
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Seth Oduro-Boadu, who cut the sod for the commencement of the facility last Thursday, said the contractor was mandated to complete the construction and handing it over to the assembly in six months time.
He advised the contractor to do quality work for the facility to last longer after its completion.
Oduro-Boadu advised the traders to give the contractor and his workers their maximum cooperation to enhance their work.
Original traders
He gave the assurance that the traders who were occupying structures at the site before their demolition would be allocated the stores after their completion before considering the newcomers.
The Works Committee chairman of the assembly, Anyas Abdulai, enjoined the contractor to provide maximum security for his building materials to prevent them from being stolen, as stealing was rampant in the area.
Other speakers at the function included the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Paul Mac Ofori and the contractor, Nana K. Bosompem I, who promised to complete the facility on schedule.