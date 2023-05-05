International Firefighters’ Day commemorated

Jemima Okang Addae & Linda Sah May - 05 - 2023 , 08:15

THE International Firefighters’ Day was yesterday commemorated in Accra with a remembrance service for fallen firemen who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The theme for the celebration, which is observed globally, was: “Recognising the sacrifices of firefighters and our fallen heroes”.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) also launched its 60th anniversary celebration at the event.

The Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS, Julius Aalebkure Kuunor, said it was important to honour the memory of the departed fire officers for the sacrifices they made.

“What remains hidden to the general public is the risk firefighters go through by the minute to keep them safe.

“Their good works will follow them to their Maker and we shall not forget them,” he added.



Event

In attendance at the event included the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Chairman of the Fire Service Council, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi; Directors of the GNFS, retired chief fire officers and some family members of the departed firefighters.

Prayers were said for the lost souls who were also posthumously presented with the “Firefighter Coin”, specially minted and engraved with images and symbols that represent the firefighters’ courage, bravery and dedication to service.

Among those honoured were Recruit Fireman (RFM) Ebenezer Boakye, who was involved in a motor accident together with six other officers who were responding to an emergency call in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, on June 6, 2022.

Sacrifices

Mr Kuunor lauded the courage and dedication of firefighters whom he said were constantly putting their lives on the line to serve the nation.

He cited the recent Kumasi Kejetia Market Fire where he said his men worked assiduously to prevent the fire from spreading to other floors.

According to Mr Kuunor, the Ministry of the Interior, together with the Fire Service Council, was in the process of procuring more working tools such as dual purpose tenders, rapid intervention vehicles (RIVs) and firefighting motorbikes capable of navigating through traffic to respond to emergency situations in record time.

The Chief Sales Officer of GLICO Life Insurance Company, John Ekar Smart, said the company would continue to work closely with the GNFS and other stakeholders to promote fire safety awareness in the country.

Commendation

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who launched the anniversary celebration, commended the firefighters for their tireless efforts and for staying true to the cause of saving lives and properties.

The year-long celebration is themed: “60 years of existence: The role of the Ghana National Fire Service in national development “.

Mr Dery said the celebration offered a unique opportunity to reset and adapt to the changing times in line with international standards of firefighting.

The minister said firefighters were considered heroes and heroines because they always put their lives on the line for the people.

“Many died in the line of duty, and those who are fortunate to have survived would have to live with scars and all forms of deformities for the rest of their lives,” he said.