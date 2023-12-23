Jude Aduamoah-Addo -- Eastern Regional Manager of the PURC
In 2023 PURC resolved 1,512 consumer complaints in Eastern Region 

Haruna Yussif Wunpini

The Eastern Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in 2023 successfully solved 1,512 complaints out of 1,519 lodged against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) by domestic, commercial and corporate consumers.

Such a success which translates to 99.53 percent, according to the Regional Manager of the PURC, Jude Aduamoah-Addo was due to series of public engagements code-named "Operational Efficiency" on the operations of the ECG and GWCL in most towns and communities.

Mr Aduamoah-Addo made this known at an end-of-year get-together organised by the PURC at Koforidua on Friday (December 22).

The event which was attended by top officials of the PURC, ECG, GWCL and some utility consumers was to take stock of the year's activities with the view of improving service delivery and also enhance relationship between consumers and service providers.

According to Mr Aduamoah-Addo, his outfit's initiative led the GWCL and ECG to recover outstanding debts.

To help address challenges, the Regional PURC boss said his outfit has declared 2024 as a "Strategic Impact Year" through four key measures namely, self-improvement, transparency, enforcement and proactiveness to consolidate gains made this year.

