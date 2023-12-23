How Asantehene will celebrate 25th anniversary with chiefs from Bono, Oti, Ahafo, Ashanti dominating planning committee

Kwame Asare Boadu Dec - 23 - 2023 , 09:38

An 18-member committee has been appointed to plan the 25th anniversary of the coronation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 2024 year-long celebration will also feature the 150th anniversary of the 3rd Anglo-Asante war also known as the Sagrenti War, and the Centenary of the return of Asantehene Prempeh 1 from exile in The Seychelles Archipelago.



The committee, which included some paramount chiefs from the Ashanti, Oti, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions, is chaired by the Juabenhene and Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

The members were introduced at the last Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on December 18, 2023, which was chaired by the Asantehene, reports Graphic Online’s Kwame Asare Boadu.

Other members of the committee are the Yamfohene, Nana Ansah Adu Baah II; Tuobodomhene, Nana Agyei Kooko Beyeeman; Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua; Japekromhene, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II; Bompatahene, Nana Effah Apenteng; Kuntenasehene, Barima Ogyeabour Amankona Adunan; Asafohene and Otumfuo Akwamuhene, Akyeamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu III; Otumfuo Akyeamehene, Nana Nsuase Poku Agyemang III.

The rest are Mamponhemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II; Agogohemaa, Nana Afrakomah Serwaah Kusi Oboadum; Worawora Kontihene and Executive Secretary of Minerals Commission, Nana Kwaku Ayisi; Otumfuo Hiahene, Oheneba Boakye Agyei Woahene; Chief of Staff, Office of the Asantehene, Kofi Badu; Protocol Officer, Manhyia Palace, Ernest Saahene; Engineer Nana Poku Agyeman, Urban Roads Engineer, Kumasi; Charles Sekyere; and advertising and marketing consultant, Dr Kwaku Mensah Bonsu.

Nana Otuo Siriboe said sub committees will be announced in due course.

Sagrenti War

Giving some details of what is ahead, the Juabenhene said a symposium and durbar will be held in commemoration of the Sagrenti war.

He said 150 years of the war, which saw the British army completely destroying the palace of the Asantehene Kofi Karikari is worth celebrating, as it has a lot of significance.



In 1974, Asanteman celebrated the centenary of the war.

Nana Otuo Siriboe said there will be symposiums and lectures on the war and their outcomes.

“The war was fought on 6th February. The plan we have on the table is that we will hold a symposium on the 6th of February, and on the 8th, we will hold a durbar,” he explained.



Besides, the committee chairman said a 700-page book on the history of the Asante Kingdom put together by the British in collaboration with traditional rulers of the Kingdom will be launched, adding that the book will be put out on sale to the public.

Silver Jubilee

On Otumfuo’s silver jubilee, which falls in April, the Juabenhene stated that the country and the world at large will be hosted to a grand celebration of the industrious reign of His Majesty.

“The celebration will show to the world, the extraordinary leadership of the King with all the progress that have come with his reign, “ he said.

He indicated that the anniversary will be a grand one, since 25 years of his reign has brought peace and stability.

“When Otumfuo ascended the throne, a lot of stools were without chiefs and were beset with litigations, but he has solved many of them and continues to tackle the rest. His Majesty has also contributed to educational development in the country. These achievements will be portrayed in an exhibition.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe said the programme for the anniversary will be loaded since plans are still ongoing.

He said there will not be a ban on funerals in Asanteman during the celebrations.