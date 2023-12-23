Chief of Staff supports Kumasi Race Course fire victims

Serwaa Nkyira Opoku Dec - 23 - 2023 , 08:55

Traders at Race Course market in Kumasi who recently lost their livelihoods to a fire outbreak have hailed the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare for her support and donation of building materials for the re-construction of the market.

About 60 affected market women whose shops, properties and food items running into thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire expressed appreciation when the Chief of Staff surprised them with the support.

They therefore praised Madam Frema Osei-Opare for her for motherly love and support.

Items presented to the traders included 400 pieces of roofing sheets, 70 bags of cement, sand, 1000 pieces of wood, 70 boxes of nails and payment of the labour cost in reconstructing the shops.

Background

On Monday, December 18, 2023, fire destroyed a portion of the Race Course market.

The Ghana National Fire Service intervened but many properties were destroyed.

The racecourse market is a temporary settlement for traders who were relocated from the old Kejetia and the Kumasi Central market, which is still under construction.

Appreciation

Addressing the media in Kumasi to express gratitude to the Chief of Staff, one of traders, Esther Fosu on behalf of the others said they were very grateful for the Chief of Staff's support.