I saw my wife’s pregnancy – Husband tells court

The trial of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the suspect at the centre of the fake pregnancy and kidnap controversy in Takoradi, commenced today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, with the husband telling the court that he saw the wife's physical belly from the first month to the tenth month.
He told the court that the pregnancy was intact before his wife moved from their residence in Takoradi-Colombia to live with her mother on the Old John Saba Road, also in Takoradi.
Cross-examination
The husband, Mr Michael Simons, made the revelation during cross-examination by the lead counsel for the accused, Mr Fiifi Buckman, at the Takoradi Circuit A, presided over by Mr Michael K. Ampadu.
In the response as to how long he had stayed with the wife before she conceived, he answered that he had stayed with the wife for two-and-half years. Asked if he (the husband) has ever seen the wife's nakedness during her pregnancy, he replied in the affirmative and said that “from the first month to the 10-month, when she moved to stay with the mother.”
The mother of the accused, Madam Agnes Essel, told the court that Josephine was her biological daughter and that she was indeed pregnant. The trial has been adjourned to January 13, 2022.
Background
The Ghana Police Service in September 2021 arrested three persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Josephine Mensah, who allegedly went missing in Takoradi on September 16 only to resurface five days later around Axim in the Western Region.
In a police statement dated Thursday, September 23, 2021, it said the victim, Josephine, who is now a suspect, might have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.
Some individuals were picked up by the police for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges. And according to the statement, the suspects during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital where Josephine Mensah attended antenatal reviews and assessments.
October last year
However, medical records at the European Hospital suggested that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy in October 2021.
"The police are heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital," the statement said.
On September 21, 2021 at about 0930 hours, the suspect reappeared, she was immediately sent to the Axim Government Hospital for medical attention.
Deployment
Since her disappearance, more than 40 Police officers were assigned to track her whereabouts.