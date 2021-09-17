Hungarian government honours Lawrence Tetteh

The Hungarian Government has honoured Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist, at the Parliament in Hungary.
A news brief made available to the Ghana News Agency said Dr Tetteh had been appointed to act as Adviser to Hungary-Africa Knowledge Centre.
Rev Dr Tetteh is the Founder/President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach.
He is an International Evangelist, a teacher of the Gospel, and author of many books, including “Count your Blessings” and “Benefits of the Anointing.”
Rev. Dr Tetteh trained at the Budapest Corvinus University of Economic Sciences in Hungary and also at the London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.
He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.
Rev. Dr Tetteh has ministered extensively in many international conferences and universities in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the USA.
He is a regular speaker of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship worldwide.
