Takoradi: Suspected kidnapper of missing pregnant woman demands ransom

A suspected kidnapper has demanded ransom for the return of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, who went missing in Takoradi on Thursday, September 16.
Josephine Panyin Mensah, reportedly went missing after going for a routine dawn walk on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Her husband, Paul Simon reported the incident to the police and later said the mother had received a phone call from a suspected kidnapper demanding a ransom.
The police in Takoradi have started investigations into the circumstances that led to the missing of the pregnant woman.
The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Olivia Adiku has said the police were investigating to trace the whereabouts of Josephine.
Josephine, according to the husband left home Thursday morning around 5am for a routine dawn walk and has since not returned.
She was last seen at Amoono road towards Paa Grant Roundabout in Takoradi in the Western Region.
