Human Rights Groups threaten legal action against Anti-Gay Bill

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Feb - 29 - 2024 , 11:18

A coalition of human rights groups opposing the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, has threatened legal action should President Akufo-Addo endorse the legislation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), expressed disappointment and hinted at court action if the bill becomes law.

Mentioning the president's background as a staunch human rights advocate, she asserted, "We believe that we live in a democracy, and if there are provisions in laws that contradict the Constitution, we have to ensure that the Supreme Court rules on it."

Ghana’s Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQI bill on Wednesday, February 28, following the completion of all three reading stages.

However, Prof. Gadzekpo criticized the bill, arguing that it violates fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution, including dignity, freedom of speech and association, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination.

In an interview with Accra-based Television TV3, she emphasized the importance of preserving these rights in a constitutional democracy, describing the bill's passage as a "sad day for democracy."

Furthermore, she questioned the motivations behind the bill, particularly highlighting the change in stance by its main proponent, Sam George. Alleging that George had previously defended the rights of homosexuals in 2015 during accusations against former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Gadzekpo suggested political motivations behind the bill's passage.

Under the bill, individuals engaged in LGBTQI activities face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors of such activities could face three to five years in jail.