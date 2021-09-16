Households advised to acquire fire extinguishers

The Ledzokuku Krorwor Municipal Fire Command in the Greater Accra Region has advised households to own at least one fire extinguisher to manage any fire outbreak in the home before professional firemen arrive to contain the situation.
The Municipal Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade I (DOI) Theophilus Dangbe, stated that most of the cases the outfit had managed in the past were domestic fires, which were often caused by misuse of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in homes, and hence advised users to be careful with its use.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a fire prevention and education session organised for the Teshie-based LEKMA Hospital and the Nungua-based LEKMA Polyclinic, he called on the public to be cautious when using fire.
DOI Dangbe said the fire outfit had since intensified education campaign as part of measures to curb outbreaks in the municipality, and urged individuals and households to own fire extinguishers and other safety equipment to control fire outbreaks.
The staff of the two health facilities were trained in the techniques of preventing and dousing fires to equip them to be proactive with fire management.
DOI Dangbe said his outfit was committed to reducing fire outbreaks in the Ledzokuku and Krowor municipalities, and added that the best way to do so was to be proactive.
“We are trying to be proactive by going to institutions within the municipalities to educate them on the hazards and risks of fire, and on safety measures," he said.
Education
DOI Dangbe said the Municipal Fire Service had adopted the education approach to reduce fire outbreaks that occurred as a result of ignorance and carelessness.
“The idea is to equip the people with knowledge to minimise fires to the barest minimum, and eliminate fires in some cases even before our men get to the scene,” DOI Dangbe added.