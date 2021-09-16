Fire burns shops near Bimbilla market

The timely intervention of personnel from the Bimbilla Fire Station prevented a fire that started from a motorbike mechanic’s shop from spreading to other shops and the Bimbilla market, the capital of the Nanumba North Municipality in the Northern Region last Tuesday night.
The fire caused damage to three motorbikes, 50 bundles of materials, clothes, sandals, perfumes and jewelries.
According to a situational report on the incident made available to the Daily Graphic by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Bimbilla, the fire station received a distress call about 8.55pm and dispatched a fire engine to the scene that arrived at 9pm.
On arrival, it was observed that the fire had engulfed two metal container shops by the road close to the Bimbilla market on the Salaga road.
One of the shops was used as a motorbike mechanic’s shop and the other a boutique.
The fire, which started from the mechanic shop, destroyed all the items in the shop, and spread to the boutique when the fire service duty crew arrived.
The fire personnel were to stop the fire from further spreading to the adjoining shops, after which they tackled the fire.
The report said the fire was finally extinguished at 9.52pm.