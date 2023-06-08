Guinness Ghana hands over water project to community

Emmanuel Modey Jun - 08 - 2023 , 06:46

Guinness Ghana Ltd (GGL) has handed over a solar powered water project valued at over GH¢500,000 to the community of Gbare in the Jirapa Municipality in the Upper West Region last Saturday.

The solar water project under the Water for Life Intervention of the GGL formed part of efforts to provide access to safe drinking water, improved toilets and basic hygiene facilities to the people.

The solar water project awarded in January was in collaboration with WaterAid Ghana (WAG) to improve the lives of the rural folks.

Handover ceremony

Addressing the chiefs and people during the handover ceremony, the Director of Corporate Relations, GGL, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, said the company in 2020 launched a special intervention to ensure that all inputs in their entire value chain production was sustainable, which necessitated that water, which was one of their major inputs, was sustainable.

Mrs Owusu-Ankomah noted that as water was one of the major inputs for community members of Gbare who were smallholder farmers and major producers of sorghum, they must be aided to create wealth by ensuring that their production was sustainable.

She said the project was also to ensure that the farmers, especially women and girls, were spared the trouble of having to travel long distances in search of water.

Mrs Owusu-Ankomah stated that the project was going to benefit over 5,000 people and could be connected by individuals to their homes.

She added that to enhance healthcare delivery to the people, they had connected the water to the local health facility.

The solar-powered water project

Gratitude

The Country Director of WAG, Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, expressed her gratitude to GGL for collaborating with them all over the years to bring safe drinking water, improved toilets and basic hygiene facilities to communities across the country.

Mrs Yanyi-Akofur said currently, over 80 per cent of the communities in the country had access to potable water and they were working assiduously so that the rest would also have it.

The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Soyiri, expressed his gratitude for the water project, saying it complemented the government’s efforts to bring such facilities nearer to the people.

The Divisional Chief of Gbare, Naa Nyuunaa Dakurah III, expressed his gratitude to GGL and WAG for the project.