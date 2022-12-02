Green building is the way to go - Kalmoni to Ghanaians

The Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside Estate, Mr Salah Kalmoni, has encouraged Ghanaians to go into green building in order to protect the environment, save cost and ensure healthy living.
He said green building has become necessary considering the impact of climate change, pointing out that with green building, home owners are able to save energy, save water, boost productivity, improve quality of life, minimise wastage, save money and also create a positive public image for themselves.
Mr Kalmoni, who was speaking at a seminar during the second day of the Graphic-Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) Real Estate Experience 2022 at the premises of Silver Star Towers in Accra on Friday, December 2, 2022, said green buildings are structures that are environmentally responsible and resource efficient.
For him, green buildings are designed to be energy efficient and often incorporate recycled content, pointing out that the main purpose of green buildings are create healthy environment, conserve energy and reduce pollution.
“We want to encourage everyone to have green building,” Mr Mr Kalmoni said, adding that GREDA was developing its own standards of green building and would soon launch it for developers to have access to.
Graphic-GREDA housing fair
The Graphic-GREDA housing fair, biggest real estate and housing fair in the country, which is being sponsored by the Republic Bank, the biggest financial player in the real estate sector, started on Thursday, November 1, 2022.
The event which is being held at the premises of the Silver Star Towers, will end on Saturday, November 3, 2022.
Prospective and existing home owners, investors, real estate developers, financial advisors, interior decorators, regulators and other industry players in the housing sector have pitched their pavilions to offer customers and prospective customer information on all their housing needs.
The fair is on the theme: “Home Ownership through Collaborative Efforts of individuals, institutions and industry.”
What makes the fair very attractive is the fact that apart from having the opportunity to buy and invest in different types of houses on offer by the exhibitors, participants will also have access to information on financial instruments, funding options, investment plans and insurance relating to housing.
More importantly, patrons of the fair will also be educated on land acquisition, the effective ways of building houses and how to address issues such as flooding and fire outbreaks.