Wheelchair tennis players undergo training

About 16 junior wheelchair tennis players have benefited from a training programme held at the Cape Coast Stadium tennis court in the Central Region last Sunday.
The programme, funded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) wheelchair tennis development for Ghana Wheelchair Tennis junior players, took them through various drills of the game.
The wheelchair tennis players within the ages of 11 and 18 years were drawn from Accra, Koforidua, Takoradi, Kumasi and Cape Coast were taken through the practical aspects of how to develop a game and what participants must do on the court.
After their training session they were taken on an excursion to the Cape Coast castle as an extra curriculum activity.
Emmanuel Amobire Amogoso who had the opportunity of participating in the 2022 ITF Africa Juniors camp in South Africa was happy to see his junior colleagues also given the same experience he had in South Africa.
He explained that the ITF wheelchair tennis consultant, Holger Losch, gave them the best training drills.
The Coordinator for Ghana wheelchair tennis, Henry Larbi, said they were happy to be able to host the ITF developments programme for the junior players because they were the future of Ghana wheelchair tennis.