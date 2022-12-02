2 Tennis stars call for more support

Top tennis stars Johnson Acquah and Japheth Bagerbaseh have called for more support for the sport, following years of neglect by successive governments.
The duo made the call when they met the management of Enginmac Laser and CNC Technologies Limited, sponsors of the ongoing Accra Seniors Open Tennis Championship.
Bagerbaseh told Daily Graphic that it was an expensive venture to be a professional tennis player in Ghana, especially where the sport is an individual one.
He thanked the company for choosing to invest in tennis and said it would go a long way to give upcoming players the opportunity to be active.
“I am very grateful for the decision by this young company to invest in tennis, despite all the other sporting disciplines around.
“This is a very laudable initiative and I want to take the opportunity to call for more support from the state and private companies to help develop tennis in the country,” said Bagerbaseh.
For his part, Project Manager at Enginmac Laser and CNC Technologies Limited, Charles Foli, said his outfit was focused on building the future of the country by investing in the youth and believed using sports would help to achieve its objective.
Mr Foli stressed that it was good to focus on building least-financed sports such as tennis in the country, which Enginmac Laser and CNC Technologies Limited were looking at doing.
“We decided to assist the Accra Senior Open Championship because we believe it would go a long way to promote the up-and-coming tennis players,” he said.
“It is our motive to help the youth and support them in any way we can. So, we believe this investment would go a long way to help build the nation