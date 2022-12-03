Vodafone launches road Safety campaign 

VODAFONE Ghana Limited, a telecommunications company, has launched a national road safety campaign to help prevent road crashes and carnage, especially during the Christmas and New Year festivities.
Dubbed: “100% Home Safe”, the campaign seeks to encourage zero occurrence of road crashes before, during and after the holiday season through consistent sensitisation and education.
It will be carried out in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD ) of the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), among others.
Motivation
At the launch in Accra yesterday, the Director of Human Resource of Vodafone, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, said the campaign was influenced by the company’s internal road safety policy which had resulted in zero road accidents by staff.
“We are very hopeful that the zero fatalities that we are enjoying now at Vodafone will be enjoyed by the whole country,” Ms Akrong said.
According to her, the company would present a prize to a driver with the best safety record at the GPRTU, adding “we believe that our 100% Home Safe campaign will motivate all of us to adopt practices that will improve road safety for the benefit of ourselves, our companies and our communities”.
“There is much to be done, and I urge you all to put your shoulders to the wheel for the sake of safety,” Ms Akrong said.
Pedestrian safety
In a speech read on her behalf, the Regional Director of the NRSA, Catherine Hamilton, said there had been a decrease in recorded cases of road crashes and commended all stakeholders for their respective roles.
She, however, said despite a reduction in road accidents, pedestrian deaths continued to increase in the Greater Accra Region.
“The provisional statistics from January to October this year shows an increase in pedestrian deaths from 152 in 2021 to 204 in 2022, an increase of 34 per cent.
This makes pedestrians the most vulnerable road users in the region, accounting for 47.55 per cent of the 429 regional fatalities,” Ms Hamilton said.
She, therefore, commended Vodafone for the initiative.