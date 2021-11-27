Graphic wins Trainer of the Year Award

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has won the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) Trainer of the Year Award for 2020.
The company was recognised alongside nine other members of the GEA for organising various on-the-job training for its staff.
The award was also in recognition of the exceptional role of the company in consistently organising training programmes to build the capacity of GCGL staff and improve their human relations for business growth.
The Training and Development Manager of GCGL, Mrs Dela Bonsu, received the award on behalf of the company.
The awards were confered on deserving organisations at the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GEA in Accra last Thursday.
It was on the theme: "Enhancing business confidence in the pandemic era".
New normal
Mrs Bonsu explained that the GCGL did not only organise training to improve the capacity of staff, but also found innovative ways to continue with its operations by using training and development programmes to prepare staff for the new normal.
“Being unflinching in organising training programmes, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also adopted innovative and alternative ways to equip staff with knowledge and skills needed to remain efficient and productive in their various fields of expertise,” she added.
The GCGL also participated actively in the training and development activities of the GEA.
Other companies that received awards included the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the GCB Bank and the Forestry Commission.
The rest are Aviance Ghana Limited, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Cocoa Marketing Company Limited (CMCL).
Devt objectives
The President of the GEA, Mr Dan Acheampong, said the government could realise its development objectives by involving relevant stakeholders to create the conducive environment for businesses to thrive.
He said even though the outbreak of COVID-19 had brought challenges to business owners, the government had swiftly introduced policy initiatives to reverse the situation.
“The year 2022 presents employers with yet another great opportunity to move forward with our businesses, create wealth and open significant employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth,” he added.
The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, said stakeholder engagements would soon be held to review the current Labour Act.
In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, said the government would continue to create a business- friendly environment for good returns.