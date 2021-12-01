Graphic eulogises Torgbor Mensah

The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful, has eulogised the late integrated marketing communication doyen, Mr Torgbor Mensah, describing him as a godfather and pioneer of the marketing communication field.
A compassionate and humble person, the late Mr Mensah — although a man of few words — always had a powerful thought filled with sincere concern for the industry, clients and the agency, he said.
“He always brimmed with ideas and was ever ready to provide advice, making every encounter with him a learning experience,” Mr Afful added.
The Graphic MD said these when he led a three-man delegation to Tema to commiserate with the family of Mr Mensah, often described as an advertising industry giant.
Mr Mensah, who passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 while on an official assignment, was the Founder and Executive Chairman of Great Argon Limited, the largest integrated marketing communication group in the country, with subsidiaries such as DDP Outdoor, Insight Grey Limited, Mediacom Ghana Ltd, Adams JWT Advertising, Media Plus Ltd, Africa Media Warehouse, T&T Properties and the recent addition, Lushi Projects.
He was also the President of the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG).
Describing the loss as a huge one, Mr Afful said the late entrepreneur lived and touched many lives.
The MD of GCGL called on his family to remain united even in grief, saying they owed that to his memory.
Walk in his honour
The Marketing Director, GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, disclosed that GCGL, in partnership with the AAG and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), would undertake a health walk on Friday in memory of the late President of the AAG.
The health walk, which is expected to be climaxed with a health screening exercise for residents of Ayi Mensah and Peduase, near Aburi, in the Eastern Region, will provide an opportunity for industry players to network and honour the memory of Mr Mensah, popularly known as Mr Tee.
Mr Sowa said Mr Mensah had worked in the advertising and marketing communications field for 40 years, and made significant contributions that pioneered the development and growth of the agency, media buying and marketing communications businesses, among others.
That had led to many people taking up careers, as well as setting up many entrepreneurial drives in advertising and marketing communications and other associated fields, he stressed.
Mr Sowa, enumerating Mr Mensah’s contribution to the sector, indicated that his legacies ought to be immortalised for playing a massive role that brought about considerable changes in the advertising industry with a gross value-added effect on direct employment.
“We cannot talk about the communications industry in Ghana and the West African sub-region without mentioning Mr Mensah, and we think this walk and other related activities would be a mark of celebrating a man who has made enormous impact in the marketing communication business,” Mr Sowa said.
He also announced that GCGL, in creating a memoir for future generation of entrepreneurs in advertising and marketing, had decided to launch a special pull-out publication in the Daily Graphic.
“I will like to call on individuals and institutions that have encountered Mr Mensah during his lifetime to send in articles and photos for the purposes of the publication,” he said.
Supportive shoulder
The Chief Executive Officer of CIMG, Mr Kwabena Agyekum, said Mr Mensah was one of those who supported the idea for the CIMG, AAG and the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) to have one legal framework to guide the professions.
“As President of the AAG, he could have been selfish to demand that his organisations should also have their own individual legislative instrument to that effect, but he was not a selfish person and was always ever ready to lend a support.
One such support was him providing CIMG with free billboards across the country to advertise our professional programmes when we introduced them,” Mr Agyekum said.
Mr Mensah is expected to be laid to rest on Friday, February 11, 2022, after a service in his honour at the forecourt of the State House, his family said.
The head of family, Rev. Paul Amenyo, commended the GCGL/CIMG delegation for the programmes they had lined up to honour Mr Mensah’s memory.