Govt bent on ending galamsey - President

The government is injecting renewed vigour into the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) to bring an end to the disturbing development.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who said this, indicated that in his first term, he had embarked on a fight to deal with the problem, but that did not attain the results the government wanted.
He said, however, that this time round, the government was investing dynamism and energy to reinvigorate the fight for the country to witness greater progress in saving the environment.
President Akufo-Addo, who gave the assurance when the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, led the members of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, said by all means the country must do away with illegal mining.
“I intend to do everything within my power in this second term to bring this galamsey menace to a conclusion in Ghana,” he assured the delegation.
Importance
The President stated that dealing with illegal mining was of great importance to him and expressed worry that great rivers such as the Birim, Pra, Ankobra and other water bodies were being destroyed, adding that the new fight would culminate in something positive.
He noted that it was incumbent on the current generation to ensure that the water bodies, lands and other resources bequeathed to them were taken good care of, and that as beneficiaries, they should use them sustainably and leave them in a better state for future generations.
DCEs and development projects
Reacting to concerns raised by the chiefs about some district chief executives (DCEs) who undertook development projects without engaging the traditional authorities, President Akufo-Addo expressed surprise at the development,
He stated that any DCE who did not collaborate and consult with the traditional authorities in his administration had failed woefully and asked the chiefs to let him know those DCEs who engaged in such acts, so that he would consider such an attitude when naming the next batch of DCEs.
“This is the essence of local government — consulting with the stakeholders on the ground and making sure that their concerns are addressed. So if you do not do that, then you have failed as a DCE,” he added.
President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that the request for the dualisation of the Nsawam-Nkawkaw stretch would be given greater attention.
Chiefs commended
President Akufo-Addo, who is a Royal from Akyem Abuakwa, commended the chiefs and the people of Akyem Abuakwa for constantly supporting his bid to become President and ensuring that he also attained his second term.
“But for you, I would not be here as President. A lot of people do not know the Okyenhene is my younger brother. And it is for this reason that you should continue to support me to be successful,” he urged the chiefs.
Excellent job
The Gyasehene of Akyem Abuakwa, Daasebre Ayimedu Kantamanto, commended President Akufo-Addo for the excellent manner in which he executed his first term, which was marked with success stories such as free senior high school (SHS) and the aggressive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He noted with concern the rate at which illegal mining was destroying the environment, especially water bodies and land for food production.