GJA launches 27th media awards

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Aug - 25 - 2023 , 05:58

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has launched the 27th GJA Media Awards in Accra to reward deserving journalists and institutions as an effort to uphold high standards of journalism in the country.

It will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on the theme: “Leveraging Media Freedom To Sustain The Democratic And Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of 2024 Election”.

The awards is open to all members of the association working in the print, broadcast and online media and who are in good standing with regard to the payment of dues.

Members of the National Executive of the GJA and the Awards Committee are ,however, barred from applying for any award.

Entries should cover works published from January 2022 to December 31, 2022 and entrants may submit works for a maximum of two categories.

However, applicants cannot file one story for more than one category.

Categories

In all, there will be 34 competitive award categories, including Best in News Reporting, Features, Documentaries and Columnists, Sports, Health, Education, Investigative Journalism and Gender.

Special awards will be given to journalists who reported best on areas such as disability, road safety and illegal mining.

There will also be the GJA Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year Award in honour of the late celebrated Ghanaian BBC news anchor, Komla Dumor.

Interested applicants are also advised to submit clear, original published work of each entry, accompanied by a clear passport size photo, while student journalists are entreated to upload a scanned copy of their student ID card for their entries.

Interested journalists can visit the online portal “awards.gjaghana.org” to file their works.

Entries can be made from now to Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Dignitaries

Present at the launch were some executive members of the GJA, including the General Secretary, Edmund Kofi Yeboah; the Public Relations Officer, Rebecca Ekpe, and the Chairman of the association’s Greater Accra Chapter, Charles Benoni Okine.

Also present were representatives of the National Media Commission; former Editor, Graphic, Kobby Asmah, a former Production Manager of TV3 (Media General) Gabriel Bosompem and a former Night Editor of Daily Graphic, Vance Azu.

Significance

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the essence of the awards was to promote professional excellence and high journalistic standards, adding that he believed they were very motivating.

He said this year’s awards would include Best Student Journalist of the Year, which was scrapped recently.

“The Best Student Journalist of the Year Award also falls within our membership drive agenda, that is, to encourage trainee journalists and practitioners to join the GJA,” Mr Dwumfour explained.

He encouraged members to file their entries early to avoid disappointment, stating that given the limited time at the association’s disposal, there would be no extension of the deadline.

He also expressed gratitude to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for sponsoring the Crime/Court Reporting Award category.

Mr Dwumfour called on other agencies and corporate entities to sponsor various categories to keep journalists motivated to aspire to be champions of the masses and a voice for the voiceless.

“We also value the support of all our traditional partners over the years, including our diplomatic partners, the US Embassy.

The US Embassy deserves special recognition for its exceptional support to the GJA in recent years,” Mr Dwumfour added.