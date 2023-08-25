NIA resumes registration for free from Monday, August 28

Aug - 25 - 2023

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will resume Ghana Card registrations for people aged 15 years and above on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The NIA in a press statement dated Wednesday, August 23, 2023 said it has taken delivery of over 400,000 blank Ghana Cards.

The registration which will be in two phases will be free for first-timers.

“The first phase will last a total of ten (10) working days beginning on Monday, 28th August 2023 and ending on Friday, 8th September 2023,”

It explained that the first phase will be reserved exclusively for Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana payroll who are yet to register for the Ghana Card.

“The objective is to ensure that such workers are enabled to be verified with their Ghana Card on the payroll system of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.” the statement said.

Qualified applicants will be required to provide their July pay slips in addition to the mandatory required documents for registration.

It further stated that the second phase of the exercise will begin on Monday, September 11, 2023.

It added that those wishing to replace their lost, stolen or damaged Ghana Cards or have their names or dates of birth corrected may do so during the second phased but in accordance with law at any of the NIA’s 286 Operational Offices nationwide.

They will be, however, required to pay a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

The Authority has also made available Household and Institutional Registration Services.

“These services allow households with five or more Ghanaians and organisations with 50 or more Ghanaians to request for registration services at a specified home or location at a fee.

“The Household Registration costs GH¢150.00 per applicant while the Institutional Registration costs GH¢100.00 per applicant along with logistics fees.”

