Ablekuma Municipal task force decongests Darkuman, Kokompe road

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 25 - 2023 , 01:06

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly (ANMA) has embarked on a decongestion exercise to remove spare parts traders operating on the pavements of the Darkuman-Kokompe stretch.

The exercise was necessitated by the heavy traffic their activities cause on that stretch.

By 6 a.m. yesterday, a task force from the assembly had brought in towing vehicles to remove all faulty vehicles that were parked along the shoulders of the street to ensure the easy flow of vehicular traffic.

They also used crane trucks to remove all the spare parts that were placed along the road by some traders.

Affected traders and others looked on as members of the task force embarked on the exercise which lasted for about three hours.

The assembly also stationed some city guards on the stretch to maintain sanity in the area and clamp all vehicles that were parked wrongly.



Sanity

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the exercise, the Municipal Works Engineer for the assembly, Kwadwo Awuah Asare, said the assembly realised some of the traders within the area were becoming a nuisance, and their activities were affecting the easy flow of traffic on the stretch.

For that reason, he said the assembly made it a priority to engage them on the negative effect of their activities in the area “but we realised that our message was falling on deaf ears.”

“Even before this exercise, we engaged with the leadership of the traders and gave them a two-month notice but they still decided not to comply.

They’ve taken over the pedestrian walkway, and as if that is not enough, they have moved to the carriageway,” Mr Asare said.

As an assembly, he said, it was its duty to ensure that sanity prevailed in the area and that was the reason for the exercise.



Sustainability

The ANMA Municipal Works Engineer said there had been similar exercises previously, but none yielded the desired results.

This time around, he stressed that the assembly was going to put in measures to ensure the sustainability of the exercise.