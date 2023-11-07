UPSA alumni association rallies support for alma mater

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 07 - 2023 , 07:03

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Global Alumni Association, last Friday organised a bonfire and brass band music to rally support for initiatives it had been set up to give back to the university community ahead of its 60th anniversary.

The institution, which was opened to the public in 1965, will be 60 in 2025.

58th anniversary

The 58th anniversary celebration is on the theme: “From campus to industry: The global impact of professionals in business”.

Past alumni of the various year groups interacted and networked at the event.

The activities at the event included holding of a vigil, music and dance, and a cocktail session.

Other activities are alumni inter-hall competition, indoor games and mentorship session with students, among others.

It was climaxed with a fundraising dinner for the construction of a police station for the university and the community.

The one-storey project, which is scheduled to be completed in nine months, is to ensure a safer community for students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities.

Morale

The Chairman of the planning committee for the celebration, Seth Dzordzorme, explained that in its several years of existence, the UPSA had grown into a world-class university producing quality graduates for the emerging and ever-changing job market.

As a result, he said the school’s alumni association was using the celebration to rally its strong alumni base across the globe in a bid to get every beneficiary of the noble institution to give back to the school.

“As we mark this 58th anniversary, we as alumni will want to get ourselves together to contribute back to society because we benefited from some of the goodies.

“We are using this occasion to gather momentum for the 60th anniversary and towards the university we benefited from,” he said.

Mr Dzordzorme called on all past alumni to come together to support the cause of giving back to the school.

That, he said, would help the school establish its place as a world-class university producing world-class persons in both academia and professional disciplines.