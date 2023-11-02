UDS V-C commends Ya-Na for contribution to education

Dawuni Emma Nov - 02 - 2023 , 07:16

The Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Prof. Seidu Al-Alhassan, has commended the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, for his vision to improve education in the Northern Region.

He said it was only through building the needed human resources that the area could achieve accelerated development and, therefore, appealed to other chiefs in the region to support efforts of the Ya-Na by developing interest in the growth of educational institutions in their respective jurisdictions.

Prof. Al-Alhassan also added that parents and guardians must not only ensure their children and wards, especially females were in school, but make them complete their courses successfully.

The Vice-Chancellor who made the commendation at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Northern College of Science and Technology, formerly known as 7As College of Science and Technology (COSTECH) in Yendi, described the vision and mission of the college as significant and progressive.

The event was on the theme: “Reflecting on a decade journey of impactful basic science education, inspiring new direction”.

The Founder of the college, Nathaniel Adams Jnr, recountered how about 12 years ago the Yendi Hospital was hit by a shortage of doctors which, he said, was a challenge to people in the area.

Mr Adam, therefore, said he decided to establish the science school upon the wise counsel of the former Ya-Na, Abdulai Yakubu Andani, and other stakeholders to “help produce not only doctors, but engineers and other professionals not only to serve the people here, but the nation as a whole”.

He said the college which was subsequently set up in 2013, was a three phase project which would include the establishment of a university college of science in future.

On performance, the founder said the college had made significant strides in delivering top-notch training for the students, making it one of the best schools in the Northern Region.

He said some of the former students who gained admission to some Grade “A” schools in the country were now pursuing medicine and engineering, among other courses, in universities.

Mr Adam said the college had pro-poor packages that offered inclusive education for children from deprived communities, and mentioned a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Issahaku Nashiru, as some of the individuals who had supported the college over the years.

He, however, appealed to the government, organisations and philanthropists to support the growth of the college.

Mr Adam also entreated the National Service Secretariat to post personnel to the college to support the teaching staff.

A section of the college

In an address read on his behalf, Ya-Na Abukari said the college had made a significant impact in improving the educational outcomes in the region.

He expressed appreciation to the founder and management of the college for their commitment, hard work and resilience in the face of difficulties they were encountering in deliverying their mandate.

The Overlord pledged his determination to promote the establishment of more schools and also ensure quality educational outcomes in the region.

The Ya-Na donated GH¢11,000 to the collage. An ICT teacher of the college, Appiah Shadrack, was presented with a motorbike, while a Mathematics teacher, Amidu Hudu, was also offered an undisclosed amount of money as rewards for their hard work.

The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, also expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the college for their effort that had led to training quality human resources who were serving in various sectors of the economy.