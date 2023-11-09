Ghanaians advised to spend on essential needs - To survive economic downturn

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 09 - 2023 , 09:24

Ghanaians have been advised to spend their money on survival needs such as food, water, clothing and shelter in these times that the world was experiencing economic challenges.

This would help them recover from the impact of the economic downturn that has impacted countries across the globe.

The Chairman of the Kascity District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Ken Appiah-Kyeremeh, who gave the advice, said in the face of the current global economic crisis, there was the need for households and individuals to be conscious of their spending to stay afloat.

"We need to prioritise whatever we are spending because, in instances like this, it is the most important needs that count.

"Things that will help us survive at the moment are the things we need to spend on and then after satisfying that, secondary needs such as pleasure can come on board," he said.

Donation

Mr Appiah-Kyeremeh was speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a donation by the Kascity District Society to Royal Seed Home, an orphanage at Kwao Bondzie at Kasoa in the Central Region.

More than 100 people are expected to benefit from the items worth over GH¢12,000.

The items include 10 bags of rice, five bags of toilet roll, three boxes of soap, six bags of washing powder, two bags of diapers, 110 bags of sachet water, 11 loaves of bread, sanitary towels and cooking oil, among others.

As part of the donation, the group spent time with the children and advised them on possible career choices while motivating them.

The donation forms part of activities to mark ICAG's 60th anniversary.

The Royal Seed Home presented a certificate of appreciation to the delegation from the Kascity District Society.

Earlier, the Kascity District Society had undertaken a career counselling and mentorship programme for students of Christian Methodist Senior High School.

Gesture

Mr Appiah-Kyeremeh explained that the gesture was to contribute to providing a safe environment for the beneficiaries by ensuring that their basic needs were met.

The gesture, he said, represented the society's commitment to making positive impacts in the lives of others.

“It is through the kindness of members of ICAG like you that we can continue our mission of giving these children a chance at a brighter future," he added.

The Chairman further underscored the need for children and the youthful population to understand managing their finances for a prosperous future.

In line with that, he said the society would make it a priority to champion the course of financial literacy by educating the public, using radio as the main medium of communication within the Kasoa area and its immediate surroundings.

For his part, the Secretary of the Kascity District Society, Michael Kwakye, encouraged the orphanage to continue the good work they are doing to inspire life.

He further called on other district societies to impact the lives of the less privileged by embarking on such donations.

Commendation

In her remarks on behalf of the Orphanage, a Senior Caretaker, Esther Sakyi, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Kascity District Society for their immense contribution to the welfare of the Orphanage.

The items, she said, would bring hope to the beneficiaries.

She further called on corporate Ghana to come to their aid by supplying them with more of such items to help them channel the limited resources to education and health.