Ghana needs ‘cathedrals’ in hearts of people — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Nov - 07 - 2023 , 06:34

The current deplorable state of affairs in Ghana calls for “cathedrals” built in the hearts of the people, the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said.

She said cathedrals that needed to be built involved being caring, sharing, God fearing, honest and eschewing greed.

“The cathedral we need in this country currently is a huge, deep one built on hope, trust, regard for the vulnerable which has no space for dishonesty, hypocrisy or pose as veil for taking the name of God in vain,” she stressed.

Event

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call as the Keynote Speaker at the Emotional Intelligence Africa Summit organised by the Addison Centre for Emotional Intelligence held at the Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast last Thursday on the theme: ‘Rediscovering the Ghanaian in our Current Dispensation’.

She explained that emotional intelligence sprang from an awareness that many people had come before the current generation and that many more would come after.

That, she said, was with the past having left great footprints and that current ones had the privilege of history to ensure that future generations were empowered to leave even better legacies.

The former Minister of Education and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast maintained that no one ‘was going to be thankful for inheriting a botched education system, contaminated rivers, poisoned soils among other things.

History

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the participants, most of them youth, to learn about their true history which was very much alive in their names, those of their ethnic groups and towns and villages from their traditional festivals and the meaning of the symbolic staff of linguists which would help break down the meaning of emotional intelligence.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was recognised and decorated by the organisers, the Addison Centre for Emotional Intelligence for her positive contributions to education in Ghana.