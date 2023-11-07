Kingdom Mission partners GPCC to improve education

Diana Mensah Nov - 07 - 2023 , 06:28

The Kingdom Lifestyle Mission (KLM) has partnered with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to roll out its supplementary education programme for school children in deprived and needy communities.

The programme is aimed to support less privileged students to enter higher learning institutions.

Through the partnership, churches under GPCC will now recruit volunteer teachers and provide infrastructure for the nationwide running of the programme.

The official launch of the initiative was at the climax of the GPCC Week celebration, christened United for God’s Glory

Bridge the gap

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KLM, Pastor Alex Gyasi, said the programme would bridge the gap between children with quality education and children without quality education because of financial constraints.

It would also support underprivileged young children by providing supplementary education to improve their prospects by giving them quality education.

Pastor Gyasi added that the KLM had partnered GPCC so that the church could own the vision of KLM and make it sustainable for the future.

“And that this model is different because we want the church to open their doors as centres of learning and mobilise young men and young women who have the ability to teach and give their time voluntarily to help our children,” he said.

He said over the years KLM had rolled out this programme to university students hence indicated that the partnership would encourage churches to use its resources and infrastructure to help the underprivileged young children in the communities.

“We started here in Ghana in 2013 to deprived communities such as Madina zongo, Donkorkrom, Akplabanya, Elmina, and Agbogbloshie,”he added.

Transforming the society

The General Secretary of GPCC, Emmanuel Nii Okuley Tetteh, said education was a key to transforming the society adding:” if you want to transform the society, then you must be educated and well informed.”

He said the initiative was worth supporting, especially in helping children in deprived communities.

“The support we are getting from KLM is merely on the concepts that educational concepts and the methodology which they have used elsewhere such as Pakistan, Sudan, Bolivia, and others, which has been time tested,” he said.

He encouraged young pupils to not be discouraged about their poor background hence declared GPCC commitment to the initiative.

A Beneficiary of KLM, Monica Dalari also thanked the vision bearers of KLM.