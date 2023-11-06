Dr Anyah settles bills of 15 nursing mothers at Korle Bu

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Nov - 06 - 2023 , 08:14

The Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Group of Companies, Dr Felix Anyah, has paid GH¢100,000 to clear the medical bills of 15 nursing mothers and their babies at the Maternity and Children's Departments of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The beneficiaries included six babies who were at the paediatric and neonatal intensive care units of the hospital.

In addition, he gave GH¢15,000 to be disbursed to the mothers to enable them to travel back home.

Presenting the cash to the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit of KBTH, Rev. Dr Isaac Koranteng, Dr Anyah said his gesture was initially to express his empathy towards the plight of one of the mothers who, he was told, could not pay her bills.

Upon further enquiries, he realised that there were 14 others who were also in the same predicament.

Dr Anyah, who is a former Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, said he asked for the bill for all the 15 and settled it.

In a word of exhortation, Rev. Pastor David Opare of the Christian Kingdom Charismatic Ministry International, Kasoa, called on the mothers to go and exhibit same kindness of the goodness that the Lord had done for them.

He said the Lord always brought angels in human form to bless people and, therefore, they should also go and become a blessing to others.

He charged them to take good care of their children as no one knew what they would be in future.

Dr Koranteng, who received the cash, thanked Dr Anyah for his selfless service to humanity.

He said the payment of the bills was a big relief to the beneficiaries as some of them owed as much as GH¢10,000 and they did not know where to get that kind of money from.

A representative of the beneficiary mothers, Ivy Tetteh, thanked Dr Anyah, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital, for his benevolence.

She said without his help, she, in particular, did not know when she was going to go home as her bill was huge.

She expressed their gratitude to him and called for the Lord’s blessings to continually be upon him.

A Principal Nursing Officer (PNO), KBTH 5th Floor, Gladys Addo, received the GH¢15,000 on behalf of the nursing mothers.