Kumasi Children's Home commend philanthropist

The Manageress of the Kumasi Children's Home, Madam Mabel Boama, has commended a Ghanaian based in the City of Orlando in Florida, USA, Mr Michael Kwame Annan, also known as Sampson Annan, for his regular assistance to the home.
According to Madam Boama, Mr Annan had over the past three years presented the orphanage with large quantities of assorted clothing.
In addition, she said in December of 2016 and 2017, Mr Annan organised Christmas parties for the 150 inmates of the home
Assistance
Madam Boama made the assertion at a belated 2018 Christmas party that was held last Saturday in Kumasi for the home.
She said children’s needs were enormous as such it was her prayer that God would give Mr Annan the needed strength and wherewithal to continue to assist the home.
She gave an assurance to put every item provided to the home to good use for the maximum benefit of the children.
Madam Boama, in addition, commended individuals, churches, organisations and other philanthropists who had assisted the home in one way or the other and urged others to also step forward and assist the children.
For his part, Mr Annan said it was always a pleasure to assist the needy in the society.
He said his workplace in Orlando gave training to people, who are physically challenged, and that had motivated him to mobilise funds and resources to assist the needy back home.
He said some of the children in the orphanage held great promise in becoming responsible adults in future and to contribute to the country’s development, and so he found it a pleasure to be of help.
Assurance
Mr Annan promised to continue to assist the home and other orphnages in other parts of the country.
He commended Madam Boama and other staff of the home for their determined efforts to train and manage the children and urged them to sustain the good work they were doing.
Also in attendance at the party were a delegation of African-Americans, who are friends of Mr Annan. They donated some quantity of stationery to the home.
A Ghanaian based in Canada, Mr Victor Owusu, and Pastor Kwabena Wiafe of the SDA Church in Ghana, both of whom are friends and school mates of Mr Annan, took opportunity of the occasion and adopted some of the children in the home.
In another development, Mr Annan, not long ago, donated half-piece cloths to 50 widows from the Fante New Town and Asafo communities in Kumasi and Asante Bekwai and Anomabo in the Ashanti and Central regions, respectively.