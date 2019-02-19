Fifth edition of global teachers confab launched in Accra

The fifth edition of the Global Super Teachers Conference, a gathering of teachers and other stakeholders in education that promotes the development of the teacher, has been launched in Accra.
The conference is an annual event developed by an education consultancy firm, Neogenics Education Group and brings together stakeholders in education, mostly teachers and school leaders, to develop and empower them through interactive presentations from local and international educationists.
As part of the conference, students, teachers, publishers, parents, schools, the media, educational non-governmental organisations among others, are awarded in 20 categories for their contribution to the development of education in the country.
The event , which was launched last Tuesday, will take place from Saturday, August 24, to Saturday, August 31, 2019 and is expected to host 1,500 participants.
MoU
The occasion also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Neogenics Education Group and the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, to bring teachers of private schools under the tutelage of the education firm for 20 years to improve their capacity.
In an address, the Director of Pre-Tertiary Education of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah, said the government was taking steps to develop the capacity of teachers to enable them to improve on their delivery.
She noted that many teachers entered the profession for lack of jobs and described the development as risky.
"Although some of these teachers are naturally very good in what they do, there is still the need to upgrade them to meet at least the minimum requirement to make them professionals," she said.
“We must continue to work harder at equipping teachers with the necessary skills and competencies to enable them to deliver quality learning outcomes in our classrooms and ultimately produce the kind of citizens we yearn for to meet our needs in the 21st century,” she stressed.
Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah lauded the Neogenics Education Group for its efforts in building the capacity of teachers.
Appeal
For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Neogenics Education Group, Mr Grant Bulmuo, encouraged all stakeholders to participate in the conference on the due date because he said it would upgrade their knowledge.
He appealed for partnership and sponsorship from corporate organisations and other agencies to make the event successful.