Yara Ghana rewards 4 loyal retailers

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 05 - 2024 , 09:24

Yara Ghana Limited, a fertiliser-producing company, has presented tricycles and a motorbike to four loyal retailers for their dedication to the growth of the business as part of its Yara Connect Loyalty programme.

The top retailers are Hadara Enterprise located in Wa, Saka Enterprise in Bawku, Bolnaba Enterprise also in Bawku, all of which received a tricycle, and Abowine Enterprise in Bolgatanga which received a motorbike.

The beneficiaries accumulated the highest points in the Yara Connect Loyalty programme in 2023.

Yara Connect App

Presenting the items to the winners, the Managing Director of Yara Ghana Limited, Theresa Randolph, said the programme sought to provide a robust input channel from Yara to the farm to support farmers, particularly smallholders to maximise their yields.

She explained that in a bid to strengthen its connection with the last mile retailer in the distribution chain, Yara as part of its digital value chain offerings, introduced an application-based loyalty programme to help the company connect with its retailers while incentivising them to create loyalty to its brand.

She said currently, 554 retail input dealers had been registered onto the Yara Connect App, adding that “Yara Ghana can provide value-added services to the retailers in the form of product formation, application rate and agronomic advice.

While congratulating the winners for the feat, Ms Randolph encouraged all retailers to use the app in all transactions to stand the chance of winning the prize.

For his part, the founder of Abowine Ventures, Felix Akooara, who is one of the winners, expressed gratitude to Yara Ghana for the gesture and said the Yara Connect App had enhanced his business by tracking all transactions with ease.