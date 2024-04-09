We’ll ensure peace, safety in December election — Interior Minister

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 09 - 2024 , 08:50

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has given an assurance that this year’s election will be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and safety to ensure a free and fair poll.

He said the security services were up to the task and would, therefore, deal with any individual or group that threatened to destabilise the peace of the nation. The minister also cautioned social commentators against spreading false information or inciting public unrest, saying, "we will come after you and ensure the law takes its course".

He said while free speech and association were fundamental rights, individuals must be mindful of the law and refrain from making statements that could incite violence or disrupt the peace.

Mr Quartey gave the assurance when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Police Service in Accra yesterday. Among issues discussed were enhancing security measures ahead of the 2024 general election.

Present at the meeting were the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, members of the Police Management Board and representatives from the various levels of leadership of the Ghana Police Service and the Interior Ministry.

Staff strength

There had been an increase in staff strength from 33,213 in 2016, to 46,116 in 2023, with more than 12,000 recruits joining the service between 2017 and 2023. Also, 2,500 personnel are stationed in high-risk areas such as Accra and Kumasi to swiftly respond to critical situations.

There was also the provision of 1,854 vehicles, 3,954 motorbikes, three helicopters and hangers, alongside arms and ammunition to combat rising crime rates effectively. The government, he said, also acquired a 320-unit complex at Tesano and a 504-unit estate at Kwabenya to enhance the welfare of police personnel.

Mr Quartey said there was also the deployment of skilled personnel to areas such as Yendi, Tamale and Wa to foster peace and security. He further emphasised the government's commitment to enhance national security and law enforcement through professionalism and efficiency among police personnel to safeguard peace and development.

Appreciation

The IGP, Dr Dampare, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his unwavering support to the Police Service. He also acknowledged the transformative initiatives under the leadership of the Vice-President as Chairman of the Police Council.

Dr Dampare further extended appreciation to the former Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, for his dedicated service to the police during his tenure. The IGP highlighted the collaborative efforts between the police and sister security agencies which he said had bolstered public confidence in the service.