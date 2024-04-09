Don't watch pornographic material on social media - NYA advises the youth

Apr - 09 - 2024

The youth have been cautioned against watching pornographic material, especially on social media platforms, since its effects could be detrimental to their well-being.

Watching such content could corrupt their morals and push them to engage in reckless sexual habits that could make them contract sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or drop out of school, especially with girls.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Nelson Owusu Ansah, gave the advice when he addressed 70 social media youth leaders and influencers on sexual reproductive health issues at a three-day training seminar in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital.

The seminar was to improve the knowledge base of the participants to better use their platforms to educate the youth, including addressing their sexual reproductive health issues.

The youth reproductive education through awareness, communication and health promotion event was organised by the NYA, in collaboration with the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other partners.

Situation

Mr Ansah said most often, the youth either used their mobile phones or their parents’ to watch sexual material and that such practices had the potential of derailing their future. He said it could also plunge the lives of the youth, who account for about 70 per cent of the country's population, into unprotected sex due to their addiction to pornography.

Mr Ansah said it was for this reason that his outfit, in collaboration with UNESCO, UNFPA and other partners, had decided to organise the seminar for the participants who were expected to also educate their followers on their respective platforms.

"These are young people who must be helped, and the best way to engage them is through the same social media platforms they are using to watch all sorts of pornographic material", Mr Ansah added.

Pledges

Felix Kwame Yeboah Jr, a blogger from Akim Oda, who claimed to have between 23,000 and 25,000 followers, said he would use his platform to reach out to the youth on the good uses of social media.

Another blogger from Bono East, Abigail Boateng, said she was already using her medium to educate the youth on positive things such as trading, reproductive health and advocacy programmes on various issues.

