UK supports Ghana Armed Forces

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 19 - 2024 , 12:19

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has taken delivery of personal body protective armour worth £260,000 from the UK government to help enhance the country’s counter-terrorism and security measures.

The items, which comprised bulletproof, counter bomb and training kits, as well as first aid equipment, were presented at the Army Headquarters in Accra last Wednesday. The gesture forms part of the mutual support and defence corporation that exists between the GAF and their UK counterpart to sustain the country’s peace and security.

The equipment was presented on behalf of the UK government by the Defence Attache at the UK High Commission in Ghana, Naval Commander Richard Walters.

Commitment

The Head, West African Desk, at the UK Ministry of Defence, Alice Hadden, said the donation underscored the UK’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s security efforts following their long-standing relationship.

She said the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade and their UK counterparts were established around the same year, indicating that both countries were on a similar journey to develop their capabilities.

Ms Hadden said the UK government had over the years been offering material support to Ghana. “Today, I’m delighted to deliver on our promise of providing this protective equipment.

These equipment are of the same standard as we use in the UK and I am confident that these will provide the same sense of confidence, assurance and mobility to our Ghanaian partners as it does to the UK,” she added.

Appreciation

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, expressed appreciation to the UK government for their intervention. He said the gesture would go a long way to help improve the efficiency of the military, particularly the Special Operations Brigade.

He said the donation was a further demonstration of a clear commitment of the UK to contribute to security and stability not only in Ghana but the entire sub-region. "I expect this equipment to improve the combat efficiency, particularly of our Army Special Operations Brigade Forces and personnel of the GAF," Maj. Gen. Onwona added.

The Chief Staff Officer (CSO) at the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Barimah Brako Owusu, also said the defence corporation between Ghana and the UK had brought positive results to the country in the form of logistics and training support.