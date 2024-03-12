Ubuntu Equip Coaching trains 90 volunteers

Daily Graphic Mar - 12 - 2024

Ninety volunteer teachers have undergone training to be equipped to also train the youth in their community in employable skills.

The training workshop, dubbed: Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme, was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Soccer for Dreamers, through its Ubuntu Online Academy initiative, with support from FBN Bank and Fidelity Bank Ghana.

It was aimed at enhancing the capacity of the teachers to be able to effectively train the students and trainees who signed up for the programme.

The participants were drawn from the first cycle, second cycle and tertiary levels.

Practicals

Some of the topics treated were being that stand-out teacher that makes every learner feel included, recognising the innate talent and interest of the learner and helping that child to pursue it and helping trainees to build their confidence and be assertive.

The lead facilitator, Eugenia Boadi, who took the participants through thought-provoking activities, stressed the importance of teachers using what they have to create a practical learning experience rather than oral impartation of knowledge.

“The learners of today better grasp the concept of learning through activities so it is important for us to always improvise using materials within our means for the practical lessons.

Participants

“Though different stages and they may vary due to the ages and classes, the impact remains the same.

They always remember what is done much more than what is said, she said.

Rationale

Explaining the rationale for the initiative, the President of Soccer for Dreamers, Sylvia Akwaboah, said the Ubuntu Equip Coaching programme represented a groundbreaking initiative, providing a transformative and free educational experience for all schools in Ghana, from primary to tertiary levels.

“This programme seeks to present all students with leadership and personal development training, equipping them with essential skills, fostering leadership attributes, financial literacy, time management, entrepreneurship and civic responsibility.

“The launch of Ubuntu Equip Coaching marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to impact the lives of young individuals in Ghana positively and we believe your involvement would contribute immensely to the success of this initiative,” Mrs Akwaboah stated.

Great initiative

The Managing Director of FBN Bank Ghana, Victor Y Asante lauded Ubuntu Online Academy for the initiative describing it as a critical intervention for the teeming youth who often times, spend more time in the digital space but more for socialisation instead of educating themselves.

“This is a great initiative, and we are proud to support it,” Mr Asante said.

The Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Nana Yaa Ofori Koree, commended the organisers for the platform to equip the volunteer trainers to prepare themselves for the task ahead as training young people with both soft skills and employable skills.