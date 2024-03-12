Public warned against abuse of antibiotics

Emelia Ennin Abbey Mar - 12 - 2024 , 06:38

The public has been cautioned against the misuse of antibiotics, which could lead to the development of antibiotic resistance.

An advocate for antimicrobial resistance, ASP Dr Miriam Awuah, when highlighting the pressing need for collective action to combat the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance, underscored the gravity of the situation and deaths attributed to the increasing resistance to antibiotics.

She was speaking at an awareness creation campaign at St Mary’s Senior High School organised by a non-governmental organisation, Preserving The Future Today (PTFT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, to enlighten the students about the misconceptions surrounding antibiotic use and the imperative need for responsible practices.



Losing efficacy

She underscored the pivotal role antibiotics played in the history of medicine, recalling a time when simple infections and routine surgeries could prove fatal.

The discovery of antibiotics revolutionised health care and provided a powerful tool to combat diseases and perform life-saving procedures.

However, in recent times, she said those microbes had developed mechanisms to resist the very drugs designed to eliminate them, leading to what is now termed antibiotic resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance, often fuelled by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, she said, was a global threat affecting people’s health and societal well-being.

Myths

The President of the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana, Lucia Addae, recounted scenarios where individuals erroneously sought antibiotics for ailments such as headaches and stomachaches and dispelled the myth that antibiotics were a cure for every discomfort.

The students

She cited the misuse of antibiotics, particularly when people self-diagnosd and demanded medication unnecessarily and said antibiotics were not a one-size-fits-all solution and cautioned against the dangerous practice of self-prescription.

Delving into the issue of antibiotic abuse, she mentioned instances where people applied antibiotics on open wounds and she appealed to individuals to refrain from such practices, as it not only risked the effectiveness of antibiotics but also contributed to the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Addressing the reasons behind antibiotic misuse, she pointed to a lack of information, peer influence, and the dangerous practice of sharing leftover medications.

Additionally, the misuse of antibiotics by farmers who rear livestock could pose a threat to human health when people consume meat treated with these drugs.

WHO

A representative from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Benjamin Nuertey, issued a dire prediction that by 2050, at least three people would succumb to death daily due to the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance.

The looming threat, he said, posed a grave danger to humanity, stemming from the misuse and overuse of antibiotics.

He said the collective effort was crucial to safeguarding the future of generations to come and ensuring a world where antibiotics remained effective tools in the fight against infectious diseases.



Fostering a sense of responsibility

The Headmistress of St Mary’s Senior High School, Philomena Owusu Ansah, commended the initiatives for disseminating accurate information and fostering a sense of responsibility among the public.

She appealed to the students to take the discussions seriously, emphasising that antimicrobial resistance was not a distant threat but an immediate concern affecting lives.