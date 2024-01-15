Traditional rulers asked to lead exemplary lifestyles

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jan - 15 - 2024 , 07:09

The Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso IV, has stressed the need for traditional rulers to strive to exhibit sterling qualities that will convince kingmakers to select them from the lot to lead their people.

He also urged them to always lead exemplary lifestyles and prepare to serve the people instead of lording it over them.

Oath

The omanhene made the call when the newly installed chief of Akyem Afosu in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwadwo Amoh IV swore the oath of allegiance to him at his palace at Akyem Oda last Wednesday.

The 45-year-old new Afosuhene is currently an employee of Newmont Akyem at New Abirem.

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso advised the new Afosuhene to be selfless, just, objective, humble, submissive, command respect and treat all manner of people equally without discrimination on ethnic or political lines.

He urged him to mobilise all available human and material resources in the area to undertake physical development projects to speed up the development of the area.

Eschew arrogance

The omanhene admonished him to eschew arrogance and ostentatious lifestyle.

He cautioned the people of Afosu to sustain the prevailing peace and unity in the area and refrain from undermining the reign of the new chief.

The various divisional chiefs of the traditional area including the Krontihene, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh, the Gyaasehene, Obrempong Akwasi Amoh Kyeretwie, the Benkumhene, Obrempong Sintim Poku and the acting Adontenhene, Nana Kodua Asiedu, took turns to advise the new Afosuhene to comport himself to ensure the success of his administration.

In his address, the new Afosuhene, Nana Amoh thanked the omanhene, the kingmakers and the people of Afosu for the honour done him and promised to live to expectation.

The ceremony attracted a high-powered delegation of chiefs from Kokofu in the Ashanti Region led by the Nkabomhene, Nana Kwadwo Attafuah.