Executive Community Church inaugurated

Emmanuel Bonney Jan - 15 - 2024 , 07:02

The Executive Community Church, a non-denominational church at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, has been inaugurated.

The fully air-conditioned 1,500-seater facility, situated within the premises of the Young Executive School (YES), has modern recording gadgets, equipment and sound system.

It was jointly inaugurated by the Omankrado of Gomoa Wasa, Nana Sasa Sam V, supported by the Director of the YES, Noble Francis Okyeahene and Rev. Dr Isaac Nyarko of the Liberation Encounter Chapel.

Present at the ceremony was the Deputy Central East Regional Police Commander, ACP Joseph Owusu-Bempah.

Edifice

The edifice was constructed over a period of one year and four months.

Mr Okyeahene said the church was for all irrespective of the denomination one belonged.

He said the facility was built to help bring relief to the people and to provide a place to worship their Maker.

He later explained the process through which the land was purchased to put up the auditorium.

Mr Koyeahene said there were so many suggestions for instance, to convert the place into an events centre but "I thought that building the house of God would serve a better purpose".

He thanked all for their support in putting up the structure.

He said he did not have life easy at all coming from the village and thought he also had to help others to have a fulfilled life.

Thank you

"We have built a church for God.

This church is a ‘Thank you church’ because the Lord has done so much for me," he said.

Mr Okyeahene said the church would be a relationship church "where we would show love to one another".

He said the church was for everyone irrespective of where they came from and their background.

On his part, Nana Sam V commended Mr Okyeahene for putting up such an edifice for the people of Kasoa.

Tabernacle

He said some other person could have used the money to buy cars among other things for their personal use.

He said Mr Okyeahene had established a tabernacle between himself and God.

Nana prayed to God to multiply anything that Mr Okyeahene would touch.

He pledged the support of Gomoa Wasa to the works of the proprietor, who is also the Director of the Onua Francis International School at Gomoa Buduburam.