Mt Olivet Methodist launches 50th anniversary

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jan - 15 - 2024 , 07:17

The Mount Olivet Methodist Society launched its 50th anniversary yesterday with a call on Ghanaians to help preserve the peaceful coexistence in the country.

With peace, the country could achieve anything it desired, the Superintendent Minister of the church, Rt Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, who said this in a sermon, said Jesus was a God of peace and He wished that there would be peaceful coexistence among His people irrespective of their ethnicity, religion or gender.

The launch was on the theme: “Discipleship; Sustaining the Legacy of Jesus Christ- Impacting Lives for 50 years thus far and Beyond.”

It attracted dignitaries, including the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, as well as some municipal chief executives and some ministers of the church.

Peace coexistence

“Christ wants us to stay in peace and in harmony with all and so we should never allow elections to divide us as a nation.

We are going to elect leaders to lead us for the next four years, it’s not a matter of war; some nations have done that and it didn’t augur well for them at all,” Rt Rev. Andam said.

He declared that by the grace of God the country had learnt a number of lessons and had remained as one nation and expressed the hope that this time too “we will only promote the positive side of politics and eschew the negative.”

Rt Rev. Andam also commended successive governments for being able to sustain the country’s peace.

Members of the church rejoicing after the anniversary was launched. Picture: Caleb Vanderpuye

“I believe that the leadership of all the security services love this country and would not do anything that will mar the peaceful atmosphere in the country,” he said.

The Superintendent Minister of the Mt Olivet Methodist Society said Ghana was a unique nation and its citizens must be proud that they were Ghanaians.

Rt Rev. Andam indicated that the theme for this year’s occasion was very appropriate because when a church was formed, its primary duty was to make disciples for Christ.

Over the years, he said, the society had impacted lives positively.

For instance, he said, a portion of the church had been used as a centre for so many programmes such as immunisation.

Apart from that, Rt Rev. Andam said the church had established a school – the Mt Olivet Academy – which had trained many people to occupy various positions in the country.

Additionally, the superintendent minister said the church also operated a clinic that was open to the public.

Gratitude

The Chairperson of the Planning and Implementation Committee of the Mount Olivet Golden Jubilee Anniversary, Elizabeth Tandoh, expressed her gratitude to the members for their support over the years.

“Your prayers, your support and guidance have added a profound layer of value to this event and we are truly humbled by your wisdom,” she said.

“Today, we enter the gates of our 50th year with hearts full of gratitude for the support, collaboration and solidarity that have sustained us throughout this remarkable journey,” she added.

She urged the members to use the opportunity to preach God’s true word and bring many to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

“We pray that the next 50 years become fruitful, impactful and full of love and zeal for the Lord through the power of our saviour Jesus Christ,” Mrs Tandoh stated.