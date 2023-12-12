Scrap dealers advised to expose metal thieves ... To protect their business

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Dec - 12 - 2023 , 07:15

Scrap dealers have been urged to protect their business by exposing the bad lots who patronise and encourage the removal of metal covers on gutters.

That will not only save the government money for the cost or replacing the covers and thereby promoting public safety, but that would help curb the perception that all scrap dealers were involved in that criminal act.

The Eastern Regional Deputy Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Beatrice Enyonam Dey, gave the advice at the inauguration of a 10-member executive of the Eastern Regional Scrap Dealers Association (ERSDA) chaired by Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Baba Dawuni in Koforidua.

Exposed drains

ASP Dey said it was unfortunate that while the assemblies had been spending money to buy metals to cover gutters and drains to make them safe for crossing and also prevent debris from choking them, some unscrupulous persons had been removing them, a situation that was steadily on the rise across the country.

She, therefore, called on the scrap dealers to help apprehend such unscrupulous persons for prosecution.

ASP Dey also entreated the scrap dealers to engage in only genuine businesses.

"Most often, the metals on the gutters are removed at the cost of the assemblies.

"The exposed gutters become choked with rubbish and also become deathtraps so help us to apprehend those who remove the metals to be prosecuted," ASP Dey told the scrap dealers.

She also advised the new executive to ensure that scrap dealers in the region operated within the association's rules and regulations.

Recycling metals

A team leader of the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation in charge of E-Waste, Dr Vincent Nartey Kyere, said scrap dealers played a useful role by recycling metals and other disposables into various finished goods.

He also emphasised the need for the metal thieves to be exposed as it was a criminal offence, stressing that both the thief and buyer of stolen items were liable and would be made to face the law when found out.

Dr Kyere further advised the association to come out with a dress code to help identify its members while they went about their work.

The Acting Director of the Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre (GNCPC) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Letitia Abra-Kom Nyaaba, advised the scrap dealers not to burn some of the scraps since all such waste materials could be turned into other useful items.

Forge path

The Deputy Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Ali Abubakar, who chaired the occasion, asked scrap dealers to forge a path towards responsible waste management which would lead to environmental preservation.

He called for unity among members and was hopeful that the association would be a beacon of hope in scrap collection not only in the region but the country as a whole.

Herculean task

For his part, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Dawuni, said although it was a herculean task to lead the association, leadership would not relent in their efforts to operate within the rules and guidance and protect members.

One of the major challenges, he stated, was with the police who on many occasions, set free those who stole metals.

He entreated all scrap dealers in the region to join the association to derive the necessary support and benefits.