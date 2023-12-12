Make teacher training on learning difficulties in children mandatory — Africa Dyslexia

Emmanuel Bonney & Rhoda Amponsah Dec - 12 - 2023 , 07:09

The Executive Director of the Africa Dyslexia Organisation, Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey, has called for the mandatory training of teachers in areas of learning difficulties in children.

She mentioned some of the difficulties to include dyslexia, a learning disorder characterised by difficulty in reading, dyscalculia which is a challenge with understanding numbers/figures and dysgraphia — difficulties in writing.

She said there were reported incidents of some children being humiliated in class because of their learning challenges by teachers who were ignorant about the condition.

The mandatory training of teachers, therefore, would ensure that teachers adopted the right approach and strategy to teach children with learning challenges.

She said, for instance, every school should have at least three specialised teachers who would support all children with learning challenges.

Forum

Ms Kyere-Nartey made the call at the 2023 Dyslexia Education Stakeholders Forum in Accra yesterday.

The forum was on the theme: "Rethinking in inclusivity in Education, Addressing the Needs of Dyslexic Students".

Attended by decision-makers, educators, policy-makers, parents and students, the forum was aimed at heightening awareness and also addressing the challenges faced by individuals, especially with dyslexia.

Curriculum

Ms Kyere-Nartey said training teachers in learning difficulties in areas such as dyslexia should be made part of the curriculum of their training.

"For those already out of school on the field working, we can still make it mandatory for them.

"If we have everybody to take even the introduction to learning difficulties, then we can get teachers who would be passionate about this.

"We are ready to partner with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the National Teaching Council.

It is something that is not difficult, just make it mandatory and then we upload it online," she stated.

Change, strength

The Africa Dyslexia Organisation Executive Director said it was on time for conversations inclusive education, as statistics had indicated that one in five children had dyslexia, explaining that when teachers became aware of the information being shared about learning challenges, it would result in attitude and mindset change.

The Executive Director said contrary to the belief that dyslexics were not good academically, they were talented and had a creative mindset.

"Words like you are lazy, you are dumb, you are stupid and you can never amount to anything kill our dreams.

So ask yourself, do you want to be somebody who kills dreams or you want to be someone who ignites dreams," she asked.

She said the forum should be a beacon of hope, inspiration and change for the country and that together "we can reach every corner of our educational landscape, fostering an environment where no learner is left behind".

"Remember, every child is a star and every child can learn," she emphasised.

Broader awareness

The Project Coordinator at the British Council, Rachel Ntow, said while physical disabilities often received the most attention within inclusive education initiatives, the need for a broader awareness and action remained crucial.

"Recognising this gap, the British Council and Africa Dyslexia Organisation have joined forces to pioneer a much-needed initiative aimed at amplifying the voices and needs of all individuals seeking access to equitable learning opportunities, regardless of their abilities.

"This partnership seeks to illuminate the importance of a holistic approach to inclusive education, one that extends beyond physical barriers and embraces the diverse spectrum of neurodiversity and learning styles," she said.

By working together, she said the two agencies hoped to pave the way for a more inclusive and accessible educational landscape.

The Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Education, Sheilla Naa Boamah, described the forum as significant, saying it would serve as an important guide for policymakers.