Rev. Wengam closes Botswana Assemblies of God Easter convention

Chris Nunoo Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has challenged the church to review her soul winning and church planting strategies.

Rev. Wengam who was preaching at the closing ceremony of the National Easter Convention of Botswana Assemblies of God in Gaborone also urged the church to adopt biblical models which align significantly with how God reached the lost.

He was speaking on the topic; “The responsibility the benefits of Christ's resurrection imposes on the believer, go quickly and tell: Lessons from the parable of the lost coin and lost sheep.”

Summit

Rev. Wengam also preached at a power- packed “Easter Sunday service during which he urged Christians in Africa to “appropriate the benefits of Christ’s death to improve the socio- economic development of the continent.

He also spoke at Ministers and Spouses Summit, and Women’s Summit in Gaborone on the theme: “The Anointed Woman and Sexual Purity.” Rev. Wengam who is also the Vice-Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA) further encouraged the church in Africa to pursue the “MM33 Agenda” of the World Fellowship of Assemblies of God which had been designed to plant one million churches by 2033 adding that “the impact and relevance of our church hinge on this.”

He said “the planting of one million churches will help us finish the Great Commission speedily before even Christ's returns.” Rev. Wengam led the leadership and pastors of Botswana Assemblies of God to make a covenant to pursue the targets of the MM33 and the AAGA Revival Fire projects.



Gratitude

The General Superintendent of Botswana Assemblies of God, Bishop John Thusukudu was grateful to Rev. Wengam for honouring their invitation at his own cost and being a blessing to them.

The General Presbytery of Botswana Assemblies of God, presented gifts to Rev. Stephen and Monica Wengam.