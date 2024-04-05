Focus on improving children’s creativity, talent - Educationist urges parents

Samuel Ohene Ewur & Josephine Ansah Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

Parents and educationists have been urged to focus on training that improves children's creativity and talents.

Also, with children learning from what they see more than what they are told, it was important to place premium on hands-on learning for children rather than raw theoretical approach to teaching.

The Founder of Dotty's TVET Institute, Dorothy Ewurama Saah made the call at the at the launch of "Making of future industrialists," project in Accra yesterday. The project, a joint effort between the institute and the CSIR, seeks to unearth creativity to bring out the best in children through hands on experience in science, robotics, engineering, bead making, fashion designing, woodwork, among other vocations.

"Parents and institutions should pay more attention to improving children's talents and skills since every child is endowed with a gift which needs to be improved and harnessed for growth.

"This also allows children to explore their interests better and develop more creative and critical thinking skills," she said. The Deputy Director General at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Prof. Marian Quain who launched the project, also emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity and curiosity in children, saying they were key elements in driving social, economic and environmental development in the country.

She said nurturing the next generation in areas of robotics, fashion and agriculture would promote industrialisation in the country for accelerated growth. “It is important that we empower young people to believe in their ability to develop, deliver and deploy technology locally rather than relying on imported solutions.

“With this launch, we aim to tutor the next generation to use what they have as a means of production and export," Prof. Quain, who was also the chairperson for the occasion, said.

Support

The Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufman, assured DOTTY’S institute of her outfit’s preparedness to collaborate and support in the successful implementation of the project.

She highlighted the need to move beyond theoretical learning and focus on practical skills for pupils and students. Prof. Kaufman further emphasised that practical activities in science classes were inevitable to enhance students' understanding and overall productivity.

"We can teach all the concepts. We can teach all the theories. But if our young people do not get a chance to practice what we are teaching them, we will continue along the same path and nothing will change," she added.