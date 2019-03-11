Refurbished Information Ministry press centre opened

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Monday morning opened the refurbished Press Centre at the Ministry of Information
.
Mrs Osei-Opare disclosed that the refurbishment of the press centre was part of the government’s rehabilitation agenda to help the ministry function effectively.
“The Ministry continues to play a key role in communicating the government’s policies and programmes to the people of Ghana. That is why the government sees the need to provide the requisite logistics and resources to deliver the mandate that has been given to the Ministry of Information,” she said.
She commended the efforts of the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, his deputies and the staff of the ministry, for helping to facilitate the communication of the government’s plans, policies and activities.
In his address, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the refurbished centre will provide a more comfortable working environment for government actors and the media.
According to him, the government will continue to execute initiatives to further the exercise of deepening engagements between state actors and the media.
