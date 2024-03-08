Next article: Encourage one another to succeed - Graphic MD urges women

President of National House of Chiefs donates computers to UMaT, others

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 08 - 2024 , 18:06

The President of National House of Chiefs (NHCs), Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has presented 20 computers to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

Similarly, he presented four laptop computers to be shared among two basic schools and one Senior High School in the Western North Region.

He made the donation at the 67th Independence anniversary parade held at Bibiani on Wednesday March 6, 2024.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, at a brief presentation ceremony, underscored the importance of technological skills in tertiary institutions.

He said the University of Mines and Energy’s satellite campus at Bibiani would be stocked with desktop computers to facilitate access to information, research, interactive learning, as well as to build the IT skills of the students.

“With computer-based learning, educators can personalise learning experiences to meet individual student needs and preferences”, he stated.

The Paramount Chief also gave out four laptop computers to be distributed to the overall best-performing Senior High School in WASSCE in 2022 in the Western North Region.

Similarly, he gave two laptops to be given to the best-performing basic school and its runner-up in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said the package had been delivered to the Regional Education Directorate for onward distribution to the deserving schools.

He added that the donation is intended to instill healthy competition and academic excellence in the schools in the region.

He also called for unity in the area to help advance their development, noting that "Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to fight the Independence for us in Ghana. So, we want peace, unity, oneness and hard work for all of us to advance the objective of the country to reach a high-income level.”

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders including chiefs, assembly members, unit committee members and the people in the area to join hands together with him to initiate and implement projects that would help improve the living conditions of the people.